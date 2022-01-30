1/30/22: Cold Monday, But a warm-up by Midweek

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cold but sunny day across the region with temperatures making it into the teens and low 20s. Another cold night tonight, but with less wind expected, we won’t have to worry about the wind chill factor.

High pressure will be sliding east overnight tonight and into Monday, this will keep our skies clear for the first part of tonight, but some moisture in the Great Lakes will try to head east into the day on Monday. This means perhaps a few more clouds for Monday afternoon, but things look to stay dry.

Low pressure in North Dakota will track to our north as the week progresses. By the time we get into Tuesday, we will already be seeing a southerly flow which will allow our temperatures to rise into the low to mid-30s. Once the front moves through, overnight Tuesday, temps on Wednesday will soar into the low to mid-40s for most with breaks of sunshine.

Monday will likely start with partly to mostly sunny skies, it will be a frigid start with many near-zero or the low single digits.

As mentioned above, a few clouds will try to work their way into the area, especially by the afternoon and into the evening hours. I don’t think we completely lose the sunshine, more so a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will start out similarly, a chilly start with many in the single digits, however, once the south wind kicks in through the afternoon temperatures will likely rise into the low to mid-30s.

The warm front moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening, this may come with a slight increase in clouds, but again, we are looking to remain dry. Tuesday night will remain mild with the southwest flow in place with lows likely only falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Cold air will be lurking through the Great Lakes as a large area of high pressure begins to move south Thursday and into Friday. We will have to monitor this for the end of the week. A boundary looks to set up almost directly over Albany with much colder air to the north and much warmer air to the south. Right along with that boundary there could be a mix whereas locations north would be all snow and places south would remain rain. The energy for this system is still over 3500 miles away so there is a lot of time to monitor this and watch the trends. Please check back for updates as this setup will be dependent on the placement of the boundary by the end of the week. Once that moves through another shot of very cold air to start the weekend with highs Saturday likely only in the teens. Have a great week and stay warm tonight! -Rob