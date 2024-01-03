Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A generally cloudy afternoon today with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees, seasonably mild for early January. A mild night with clouds hanging around, temperatures likely only falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A cold front will be swinging through Thursday morning. This will shift the winds and will also bring the chance of a snow shower or two through midday. Winds will become gusty at times with temperatures falling from near 40 early to likely the low to mid 30s by the evening.

Behind this front cold air will flow into the region by Thursday night and Friday. This will basically set the table for the storm to move in over the weekend. With cold air in place and with the current projected storm path we are looking at all snow, not looking at any sleet or mix with this as the storm moves up the east coast through the weekend.

Quiet weather basically for Thursday. More clouds, maybe a snow shower along the frontal boundary. Temperatures will spike into the mid to upper 30s ahead of the frontal passage.

We may break out in a little sunshine into the afternoon and early evening. Winds will become a bit gusty with temperatures falling a touch into the evening hours.

Then our eyes will turn to the weekend storm system. It does appear we remain quiet through the day on Saturday. The chance for snow will increase after sunset, currently we are thinking snow will be developing between 7pm-11pm from southwest to northeast. Snow will continue through the night and into the day on Sunday. Trends today have been a storm track slightly more south, this means that the heaviest snow would likely fall somewhere to the south of Albany with moderate snowfall around the Capital Region and lesser amounts to the north. Keep in mind, if this storm track shifts north or south even a little bit the amounts expected will also shift.

Beyond this storm we remain cool with the chance for another storm system as we go into the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob