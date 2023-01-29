The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Showers from earlier in the day have fizzled and moved out of the region. Tonight, the clouds will stack around – keeping us rather mild in Albany and surrounding towns. Up north, you may be a little cooler with lows in the 20’s.

Tomorrow starts off cloudy but quiet. Around midday, a few flurries could develop. More widespread, but light snow is possible in the late afternoon or evening. Don’t expect much out of this one – totals generally less than an inch.

Then, we trend much cooler for the remainder of the forecast. Highs will only be in the 20’s Tuesday and Wednesday. Groundhog Day looks slightly milder, with temps peaking right around freezing Thursday afternoon.

Then, a blast of cold air comes powering through the region. Most of Friday will be spent in the teens. We’ll drop below zero Saturday morning, and recover only into the low teens by the afternoon. After another frigid start Sunday, we will warm back to the low 30’s by the afternoon with snow showers possible.