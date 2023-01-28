The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Tonight, temperatures dip down into the mid 20’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Chilly, but still about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, an approaching system will bring periods of rain. With temps rising to the low 40’s by the afternoon, it looks simply too warm to support snow in most places – save for the mountains, where a little could mix in with cooler temps higher up.

Aside from a few flurries, the work week is quiet. We do expect somewhat brighter skies by Wednesday and Thursday.

A shot of bitter cold may arrive by the weekend. If the forecast stays on track, we could be back down into the single digits for the first time since Christmas Eve. Get the heavy coats ready!