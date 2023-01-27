The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Highs today peaked in the mid 30’s – just a bit warmer than the day’s average high (33°)

It’s just the latest part of what has been a very long run of warm weather to kick off 2023. So far, 25 of 27 days this January have featured above average high temps. The overnight lows have been exceptionally mild as well – the average low temperature for this month has been in the upper 20’s. In a “typical” year, it would wind up in the mid teens.

We keep it going tonight, with lows in the mid 20’s for most. Some in the Adirondacks could dip down into the teens. With an approaching cold front moving in off the Great Lakes, a few flurries or light snow showers could materialize Saturday morning – especially north and west of Albany.

But they will fade going into the second half of the day. A few breaks in the cloud cover are possible, but don’t expect a crystal clear afternoon. Highs peak around 40.

The next substantial system arrives late Sunday morning, with a rain/snow mix for most places. But it quickly changes over to all rain as temps again warm to around 40 in the afternoon.

Temperatures take a tumble as we go into the work week. Highs drop from the mid 30’s on Monday to the low 20’s by Friday!

Overnight lows get colder, as well. Expect low to mid teens by the end of the work week. Brrr!