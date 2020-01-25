1/25/20: Drier Weather to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It turned into a pretty soggy Saturday afternoon, however, temperatures were fairly mild once again, mainly in the mid to upper 30’s… We should remain fairly mild for Sunday, but we will turn MUCH drier as well!

Low pressure is going to track almost directly overhead tonight, as it gets closer and eventually passes to our north that will signal an end to the precipitation, this should happen around midnight, or slightly before.

The system itself isn’t going to be going anywhere to awfully fast, instead, spokes of energy will continue to rotate around the low pressure and leave us unsettled through Tuesday.

While we should remain just mostly cloudy there could be a few snow showers or flurries both Monday and Tuesday, especially north and west of Albany. The same can be said for Sunday afternoon.

It will also turn a little breezy for your Sunday… Mainly seeing a west to northwest wind 10-20 mph, at times could gust 25-30 mph, especially later in the afternoon on Sunday.

Another quiet stretch of weather for this upcoming week with a dip in temperatures for the middle of the week but back to slightly above average as we head into next weekend…

You may have heard about a storm potential for next weekend, today, models have trended further south and east with that potential. This would leave us mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. We will continue to monitor this and if it shifts back north over the next few days we will bring you the latest details. Have a great weekend! – Rob