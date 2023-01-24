Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Quiet weather today will be giving way to another round of snow for Wednesday. This will be a slightly different system, with the main area of low pressure tracking to our west, so we are expecting what we call a “front end” snowfall, with a wintry mix or just rain developing late Wednesday night. Storm itself is out near Oklahoma this evening and will be racing northward into Wednesday morning.

As the low itself tracks to our west Wednesday evening, it will pull up milder air from the south and this will allow the snow we see through Wednesday evenings commute to transition to a wintry mix or rain, especially south of the Adirondacks.

Wednesday morning will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. Snow will likely be making it into the southern Catskills and into Pennsylvania, but it will remain dry in the Capital Region through the morning.

By the afternoon the snow will be making it into the Capital Region. Thinking between 11am-1pm is when the snow will begin to develop for most across the region. Likely starting out light, but will pick up in intensity by the mid to late afternoon and could approach 1″ per hour snowfall rates.

Snow will continue into Wednesday evening for everyone, not having to worry about any mix or rain, at least for the evening commute.

Milder air will be drawn in from the south into the overnight hours. This will change the snow to a wintry mix or rain for many, mainly south of the Adirondacks. Shortly after that, near or just after midnight, most of the precipitation will be ending aside from perhaps some light drizzle.

When all is said and done, from 11am Wednesday until around midnight we expect 3-5″ of snow in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Mohawk Valley. 5-8″ of snow can be expected in the Hill town of Albany and Schenectady counties, along with the Taconics and most of the Berkshires. This will also be the case for the Southern Adirondacks up to Ticonderoga. Bullseyes in the Catskills of locally 8-12″, this will also be possible in the Adirondacks, the higher terrain of the northern Berkshires and the spine of the Green Mountains.

Temperatures will remain mild for Thursday and likely fall into the afternoon but we can’t rule out a stray rain or snow shower. Friday looks dry and cooler with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Seasonably mild for the weekend with more clouds, chance for snow showers both weekend days, but a slightly higher chance on Sunday. Another cold shot of air as we get ready to close out the end of January with highs in the 20s and low 30s. Have a great night! -Rob