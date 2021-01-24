1/24/21: Chill Continues Monday, Snow Arrives Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a Very cold and windy weekend with temperatures briefly touching 20 both Saturday and Sunday. We will start to ease the chill just a touch going into the start of the week, but highs look to remain mainly in the 20’s to start.

High pressure overhead will lead to a cold night, but the winds will become light to calm, so we don’t have to worry about wind chill factor. A batch of clouds will move through early to mid overnight and that will help keep us slightly “warmer”. Still though, temperatures will fall into the single digits to near 10.

Our next storm system is taking shape now in the middle of the country and this will begin to bring snow to the Capital Region by Tuesday afternoon.

A lot of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere is now over southern California, this will move east tomorrow scooping up the low pressure that you see in Oklahoma. This will then head northeast and should remain mainly to our south, we will be on the cold side of the system and again, it will begin to bring us snow by Tuesday evening.

The heaviest of the snow looks to fall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, I do believe many will be shoveling by Wednesday morning. The way it looks right now, the axis of heaviest snow will favor the Immediate Capital Region right along I-90 into the Berkshires and southern Vermont. The Catskills are included in this as well. The further north you travel the less snow you will pick up with perhaps an inch or two for the Adirondacks.

After this system the rest of the week looks to remain quiet. A strong system to our south on Thursday will pull down very chilly air once again for Friday and with snow on the ground, this could rival our recent cold snap this weekend. By next Sunday it looks likely we may see another round of snow showers that would linger into early the following week. Have a great night. -Rob