The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s a much quieter weather day lined up for your Tuesday. Aside from a few icy spots on the back roads and side streets, the morning commute should be uneventful. We spend most of the day in the 30’s, with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.

Tonight looks chilly – down to around 20 in Albany and surrounding towns, with teens in the outlying areas!

The next storm moves in from the west around midday Wednesday. By the evening commute, steady and sometimes heavy snow will have overtaken the entire region. Expect dicey travel conditions!

Overnight and into the morning, warm air sneaking in actually causes a change over to wintry mix or rain into the day Thursday.

That means that most new snowfall accumulation will be on the front end of the storm. Expect a widespread 3-6 inches for most of the Capital District. 6-9 inches are expected in the Catskills, parts of the Mohawk Valley, and highs spots in the Berkshires. Isolated areas in the south central Adirondacks and higher terrain in Southern Vermont could see 9 inches to a foot.

Friday is quieter but quite chilly. Temperatures range from around 20 in the morning to 30 in the afternoon.

A few more snow showers could develop this weekend, especially on Sunday. Certainly a more active pattern!