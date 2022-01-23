1/23/22: Colder with some sun for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As expected, we saw a few breaks of sunshine today, but the clouds won out and temperatures felt a little nicer with highs mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s. A quick little clipper system moving through tonight will be out of here just before or around midnight and will likely drop a coating to half an inch with localized amounts of close to an inch of snow. A cold front will also sink south, this will turn us colder for tonight and another chilly day for us on Monday.

High pressure will build back in for the first half of Monday, this means at least partly sunny skies will be expected, however, temperatures will struggle in the upper teens and low 20s.

Skies will slowly clear after midnight tonight, this will lead to a partly sunny sky to start your Monday morning.

There is another clipper system that will be tracking towards the Great Lakes and Northeast by Monday evening, this looks to arrive in the Capital Region by Monday evening and overnight.

Futurecast shows a good area of light snow showers moving through around midnight Monday night. This could once again bring a general coating to an inch or two into Tuesday morning.

The guidance tries to dry us out for Tuesday, however, there could be a few lingering flurries, especially for the first part of Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be the “warmest” day out of the next 7 to 10 days with highs approaching freezing, some places may even get a little above freezing. However, a cold front will swing through by mid-morning/ early afternoon and this will help to hold the temperatures steady and then fall by the evening. Another blast of very cold air will arrive for Wednesday with highs struggling in the teens, overnight lows will once again drop below 0 heading into Thursday morning with wind chills as cold as -15 to -25. We moderate slightly heading into next weekend, but we will be watching for the potential for a coastal system on Saturday. The guidance is all over the place on this one, so we will be updating you on this potential over the coming days. Have a great week! -Rob