The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Snow has been falling for much of the night in most of the News10 viewing area. In parts of the Mohawk Valley, you’ve already got a half foot! Totals in the Albany area range from 2 to 4 inches – all those numbers are valid as of 6:20 this morning.

Down into Columbia County and parts of Berkshire County, you’ve struggled to flip over to consistent snow overnight. Many locations have slush, but totals are running far behind the rest of our forecast area.

We do expect that, at times late-morning, even those locations will be able to to get periods of accumulating snow.

By midday, the system will begin to move out. You’re probably done with snow north and west of Albany at that point. Lower terrain within the Capital District may trend slightly above freezing, so a little transition to rain or mix could briefly occur in the valley locations. But as everything continues to push out of the area, that won’t last too long. By sunset, just a few flurries or light snow showers remain.

By the time it’s all said and done, most will wind up in the 6-10 inch range. A few in the Catskills, Helderbergs, and (especially) southern Green Mountains could see 10 or more inches. Meanwhile, that persistent rain/snow mix cuts way down on totals in Columbia and southern Berkshire counties.

In the wake of this system, it will be chilly and blusters – with temperatures dipping down into the 20’s by Tuesday morning.

The day Tuesday is mostly quiet, with only a chance for a few snow showers in the Adirondacks or western Mohawk Valley. Another round of substantial snow could arrive by Wednesday afternoon, ending as a rain/snow mix on Thursday.

Friday is chilly but quiet. Snow showers could be back in the mix for next weekend. Be safe out there and happy shoveling!