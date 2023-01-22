Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Winter storm is now underway for the Capital Region with Winter Storm warnings now posted from the Catskills through the Capital District, Saratoga Region into Western New England. This is where we expect the highest snowfall totals to fall with lesser amounts north and south in the winter weather advisory areas.

Upper level energy in the Ohio Valley will swing overhead tonight, this will supply the colder weather while a storm along the coast rides up to the Delmarva peninsula. This will then track south of Long Island and to Cape Cod, great track for us here in the Capital Region with mostly snow expected, perhaps some mixing for some, mainly south and east of Albany overnight tonight.

Snow will continue overnight, with the best chance for a mix or a brief period of rain south and east of Albany.

Colder air will likely move back in and change any rain or mix back over to snow heading into Monday mornings commute.

Snow will finally begin to taper mid to late afternoon on Monday from west to east. So those of you that miss out on much accumulation tonight will likely make up for it tomorrow with any mix turning back to all snow through Monday afternoon.

A swath of 6-10″ of snow will be likely from the Catskills through the Capital Region up to Glens Falls and east into Western New England. Higher amounts in the spine of the Green Mountains, Northern Berkshires and east facing slopes of the Catskills/ Helderbergs where 10-14″ of snow will be likely. Lesser amounts to the north will be likely due to being further from the moisture source.

Quiet, but a bit breezy for Tuesday with a snow shower threat to the north. Another round of snow likely by Wednesday afternoon and evening with our next storm system. This storm will likely be a bit different with snow initially, but with the storm tracking to our west will likely change to a mix and then rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Of course will continue to monitor the trends with this system as we get closer. Cooler for next weekend with the chance for snow showers both Saturday and Sunday. Have a great night and take it easy on the roads Monday morning! -Rob