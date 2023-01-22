The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by Monday morning.

Totals will range from 1-3 inches where rain holds on the longest in Columbia and southern Berkshire Counties, to 3-6 inches in the Capital District, to a half foot or more in the Catskills, Helderbergs, northern Berkshires and (especially) southern Vermont.