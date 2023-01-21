The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Expect a more tranquil weather day this time around. After morning clouds and light flurries/drizzle, we’ll have some breaks of sun by this afternoon. Highs peak in the mid 30’s, ever so slightly milder than average for this time of year.

Tomorrow, clouds build back in as temperatures warm to the upper 30’s. The next storm system arrives after sunset. It’ll be snow in the hills and mountains, but will likely begin as a rain/snow mix in the valleys where temps will take some time to drop down towards the freezing mark. By early Monday morning, the rain/snow line will have made it to the Capital District.

Totals range from 1to 3 inches in parts of the Mid-Hudson, to 3 to 6 inches for the Capital District and up towards the north. The most snow will fall in the Catskills, Heldebergs, northern Berkshires and (especially) Southern Vermont.

We get a quiet day on Tuesday, before another storm system rolls in with more snow late Wednesday and into Thursday. Finally looking like a more active and wintry pattern!