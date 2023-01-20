The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.

Radar shows that the last few snow showers will continue into this evening, especially in the higher terrain. Those in the Rensselaer Plateau and over into Bennington & Berkshire counties could see just a little more accumulation over the next couple hours… so exercise caution on the roads!

Most everything fizzles by midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20’s in most locations.

Saturday starts off chilly and cloudy, but with a bit of high pressure trying to build in from the west, we expect some clearing as the day goes on. Highs will peak in the mid 30’s.

Another storm is on the way by the end of the weekend. Right now, it’s on the other side of the country. But it will link up with some gulf moisture as it moves across the country and then churns up the coast. By Sunday night, our clouds will have given way to snow.

Up north, it should be cold enough to support all snow. While it’s a bit too early to put out a forecast map with concrete totals, it’s looking like solid snowfall (a half foot or more) is likely in Southern Vermont. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of that state. There is significant uncertainty in the forecast for Albany and points south. Periods of snow are very likely, but it could also turn to wintry mix at times. Exactly how long we stay in the snow will play a huge role in how much we get on the ground. We’ll iron this out as new date becomes available tonight & tomorrow. For points downstate and across into coastal New England, it’s all rain.

Things wrap up midday Monday, then we warm to around 40 with breezy conditions. Tuesday is dry with some sun and more mild temps.

Then another round of snow is likely Wednesday and Thursday, to be followed by a drop in temperatures into the end of the week.