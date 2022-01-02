1/2/22: Very Cold to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our system that brought the wet weather is continuing to depart tonight, a few leftover snow showers and flurries will be possible the rest of this evening before drier air works in and might actually bring a few clear spots in the skies tonight.

A strong area of low pressure now near Louisiana will be lifting north and east tonight and will eject into the Atlantic around the Mid-Atlantic Region tomorrow morning. This system will pass safely to our south, however, it will through clouds our way, especially for those of you south and east of Albany. I do expect more sunshine the further north and west you are on Monday. This will setup a good north northeast wind Monday afternoon and will hold temperatures in the low to mid 20s with wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Futurecast shows that by Monday morning we should see some sunshine as the storm system passes safely to our south.

There may be a few flurries possible Monday afternoon in the Berkshires, however, with a lot of dry air to the north, those will be limited. Temperatures will be very chilly, with highs mainly in the low to mid 20s.





Tuesday a warm front will be trying to move through, and while futurecast is very optimistic in the amount of sunshine we will see, I think it will be rather limited with a few breaks of sun through Tuesday afternoon. We will approach freezing Tuesday and should approach 40 for Wednesday when the front is finally to our north and we begin to pick up a southerly flow.





Mostly cloudy for both Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of a shower Wednesday afternoon and evening. Then all eyes will turn to the potential storm for Friday. Guidance is still not in agreement on the final solution, however, it is looking likely that there could be an area-wide snowfall. Details are limited, so please check back for updates as the week progresses. Next weekend starts cold on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s, before another system moves in on Sunday with perhaps a few rain and snow showers with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Have a great first week of 2022! -Rob