1/19/20: Cold & Sunny start to the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Temperatures today were in the mid 30’s early, however with a gusty northwest wind fell throughout the day… Tonight we all drop into the single digits and low teens, despite a return to sunshine on Monday we look to remain in the upper teens and low 20’s.

The storm system that moved through on Saturday is now off the coast of Maine, however, behind it we have been left with gusty northwest winds, falling temperatures and even a band of Lake enhanced snowfall, mainly south of Albany.

A trough will rotate through the flow tonight which will enhance the colder air moving into the northeast. The flow is straight out of Canada and temperatures there right now are in the single digits and teens. We will not be that cold for Monday as it will be slightly modified, however, expecting a very chilly start to the week.

The good news is, the weather pattern looks fairly quiet over the next several days as high pressure looks to move in and lock itself in place.

This will lead to several days of partly to mostly sunny skies, especially for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday we may have to deal with a little more cloud cover as a weak disturbance passes to our north, but then it’s a return to sunshine for Thursday as temperatures climb to near 40.

Clouds return for Friday and into the weekend as it looks like our system will be moving through. Too soon for exact details but it looks like a mix of rain and snow will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with a few leftover snow showers for Sunday.

Have a great week! – Rob