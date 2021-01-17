1/17/2021: Wash, Rinse, Repeat weather for the week ahead

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Believe it or not, we were on the relatively “mild” side of things this afternoon and if you were outside of any snow showers temps mainly ranged in the upper 30’s to near 40. There is a boundary that is crossing Lake Ontario this evening, this will slowly work through during the day on Monday and will help to promote a few snow showers during the afternoon. Behind this front temperatures are currently in the teens and 20’s.

Because of this cold front sliding south Monday it will help to bring us the chance at a few snow showers during the afternoon. However, it is not moving to quickly so that threat will stick with us into early Monday evening.

Another storm system will be approaching for Tuesday, this one is now located in Western Ontario, this too will bring the chance at a few snow showers through Tuesday afternoon, especially west, and Tuesday evening and overnight for everyone.

This feature will provide a quick shot of colder air for the middle of the week. Just a taste of what is to come by next weekend. Currently temps behind that system are in the single digits and teens on either side of zero.

We will remain in the clouds with the chance for flurries or snow showers right through Friday this week. However, a strong Canadian High pressure will be building in from the north for next weekend. While this will provide better chances at seeing some sunshine next weekend it will also bring quite the chill with high temperatures next weekend ranging in the teens and low to mid 20’s. Still watching the potential for a storm system early the following week, guidance still continues to suggest a possible system with snow for the last week of January, of course that can still change and we will continue to monitor the trends over this coming week. Have a great week! -Rob