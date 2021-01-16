1/16/2021: Unsettled and Windy for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Our storm system from last night and this morning is slowly pulling away, however, the upper level disturbance will take some time to exit and will leave us rather unsettled over the next several days.

As the surface disturbance continues to pull away, winds will begin to gust tonight and through Sunday, this will also allow for extra wrap around moisture to fall in the form of snow, especially the typical upslope areas. Winter storm warning remains in effect for the Adirondacks and the Greens (1500 ft and higher) until Sunday afternoon for this reason.

Snow showers will be a common theme across the region on Sunday, but again, the heaviest of snow looks to stay confined east into the Southern Greens and north into the Adirondacks where an additional 6-12″ could potentially fall.

Here is what many can expect for additional snowfall through Sunday evening. Most, especially in the Hudson Valley and Albany south may not see much, perhaps a few flakes flying. However many will see a coating to an inch with higher totals in the Taconics, spine of the Green Mountains and into the Adirondacks where a half a foot or more will be falling from now until Sunday evening.

We remain cloudy and unsettled through the middle of the week with a quick shot of colder air on Wednesday. Then we moderate slightly heading into the end of the week before a more pronounced shot of cold looks to head our way by next weekend and beyond with highs in the low 20’s and lows in the single digits. We will continue to monitor the trends as there appears to be a storm threat in the long range around day 10. Have a great weekend! -Rob