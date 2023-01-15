Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a seasonable afternoon today with a high temperature in Albany of 33 degrees, but at least we saw a decent amount of sunshine develop through the afternoon, that made things look a little better.

High pressure to the north will continue to funnel in chilly air overnight tonight. Those that are sheltered from a north wind will likely be much colder tonight with mostly clear skies and light to calm winds. Those with a north wind will still get chilly, with lows getting into the mid to upper teens. A band of snow on the coast will try to back in overnight tonight. I think it gets to just east of the Hudson Valley into Monday morning, so there could be some light snow through Monday morning. Only expecting a coating up to a half an inch, not going to be a big deal.

Storm system is getting better organized in the Rockies and the middle of the country. Two pieces will be coming together to bring our next round of precipitation for Tuesday, mainly in the form of a warm front.

Futurecast shows that band of light snow backing into Western New England late tonight, mainly after midnight and into early Monday morning. It doesn’t make it much further west than about the Taconics before it begins to dry out.

That snow will quickly dissipate in the morning hours and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny for most. However, those of you to the east will hold onto at least some cloud cover through the afternoon hours as that ocean storm remains close by. Temperatures will be seasonably mild in the low to mid 30s for most, with a northeast wind persisting through the afternoon.

Clouds will likely increase late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but not before temperatures fall again into the upper teens and low 20s. Clouds to start the day on Tuesday with precipitation approaching from the west into the afternoon. This will be along a warm front and initially may begin as a wintry mix or even some freezing rain as temperatures on the ground will likely be below freezing. Temperatures will slowly rise during the day, reaching the upper 30s so should change any mix over to all rain as the day progresses.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday, may be a bit breezy as well with a mountain snow shower possible, but temperatures should manage to make it into the low 40s. Our next storm system moves in on Thursday with initially a wintry mix, but as temperatures rise we will likely be transitioning over to plain rain. Leftover snow showers for Friday with cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny skies through next weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. Have a great week! -Rob