Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Sunday morning! We should see skies turning partly sunny this afternoon, clouds held tough all night long, but all signs are a go for more dry air to build in through the day and we will need that sunshine as temperatures look to remain on the cool side with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Storm system passing along the coast is still something to watch overnight tonight into Monday morning. Guidance has trended a touch west, which could bring a few snow showers into Western New England. Not looking at a lot of accumulations with perhaps a coating to a half an inch at most.

Futurecast showing skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon, while I am not that optimistic, I do think we will see skies becoming partly sunny as the day wears on. Because of the gradual increase in sun and a continued north wind, it will remain cool again with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday night that band of snow from the coast will try to back into the region. It currently looks likely that there will be some light snow or snow flurries as far west as the Berkshires and southern Vermont. Accumulations look to remain light with a coating to a half an inch at most.

Drier air should work back in for MLK Day with skies turning partly sunny for many. With a continued north wind temperatures will remain seasonably mild in the low to mid 30s.

Rain and perhaps a brief period of light icing possible on Tuesday, as temperatures warm above freezing the threat for icing will subside. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with the chance for a few flurries, but temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. Wintry mix arrives on Thursday, with leftover snow showers likely for Friday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob