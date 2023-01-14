Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly afternoon today with stubborn clouds and at times a bit of a breeze from the north. Temperatures did not get out of the upper 20s to near 30, which is a bit more typical for the middle of January. Skies should turn mostly sunny Sunday, but temperatures will stay near freezing with most in the low to mid 30s.

We will be closely watching a storm developing along the coast. All guidance continues to keep this out to sea, however, there may be a band of clouds or even snow showers that make it into the Berkshires or far Eastern New York late Sunday night and into Monday. Right now it appears it would be a limited impact, but will continue to watch it through the rest of the weekend.

This storm system passes us through Monday, so most will see another day with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 30s. Our next system moves in on Tuesday, relatively weak it looks like there will be a few scattered showers and even a few flakes trying to mix in for the mountains, but again, not a big deal.

Futurecast shows skies should clear overnight tonight, we may begin with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. It will be chilly as well with many starting in the upper teens and low 20s.

We should break out in mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, temperatures will rebound, but with a northeast wind we will likely remain in the low to mid 30s for most. If you happen to find yourself in the shade when the wind kicks up Sunday, it certainly will feel chilly.

Monday, much of the same, I think partly sunny skies through the day with more sunshine expected to the north and west. Can’t rule out a snow shower, especially east for Monday monring.

By the afternoon we will find ourselves between two systems, one to the east, and moving out to sea, and the other moving into the Great Lakes. It’s the western system that will be impacting us with a few scattered rain showers for Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday should reach the mid to upper 30s, which is seasonably mild.

Scattered rain showers, maybe a mountain mix for Tuesday, temperatures should reach the upper 30s. Leftover clouds and perhaps a rain or snow shower, mainly west of Albany on Wednesday. It will be mild with highs near 40 degrees. Another system moves in Thursday, right now it looks like later in the day with a wintry mix likely, this will likely transition to rain for many before colder air works back in, changing that rain to snow showers for Friday. Drier and partly sunny weather returns for next Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob