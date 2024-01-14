The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

While lake effect snow will produce eye popping snowfall totals in other parts of the state, we could still see a little wintery weather of our own courtesy of an arctic cold front pushing through the News10 region today.

Snow showers are possible late morning and into the afternoon. There’s a chance that some of this will fall via snow squalls, quick hitting bands of especially intense wind and snow.

While we won’t get more than a coating to a few inches in most locations, the speed at which that little bit of snow falls will mean that the roadways are coated very quickly. With blowing snow, visibility could be very low as well. Be cautious driving around today, and be ready to slow down or pull over if you encounter one of these squalls.

For most, these snow showers and squalls are through by sundown. Expect lake effect snow to keep going into Monday, however, for parts of the western Adirondacks and Tug Hill Plateau. Dramatically higher totals are expected up that way.

Temperatures plummet behind this front. We’ll have teens (and high terrain single digits!) tonight and into Monday morning. After the cold start, we see quieter but still quite chilly conditions for the remainder of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Many will see light snow on Tuesday courtesy of a system passing off the coast. Expect minimal accumulation, with the best chance for couple inches south and east of Albany. Quiet but cold for Wednesday and Thursday, before more snow showers Friday. Stay warm!