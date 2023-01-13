Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Matt Mackie & Rob Lindenmuth:

Bit of a wet and to the work week with temperatures falling through the afternoon behind a cold front. Some even seeing a few snow showers early this evening, those will come to an end and we will remain cloudy through the rest of the night.

Big area of high pressure in southern Ontario extends all the way into the middle of the country. This will be slowly building eastward through the start of the weekend as our storm system continues to slowly pull away. This will help funnel in cooler air, along with breezy conditions for Saturday, but it will also keep the clouds in play through much of the day on Saturday.

An area of low pressure developing along the Mid-Atlantic coast will likely remain to our south, thanks to high pressure, however, we will continue to watch this for the end of the weekend and early next week as there is a chance some of us, especially east of Albany may see some wet weather from this.

Saturday looks to start cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid 20s. It will also be a bit breezy with winds from the north northeast.

Clouds will hang tough through the day and with the cold northerly wind, temperatures will likely not move too much, mainly getting into the upper 20s and low 30s. Drier air will try to work in for the second half of Saturday which could provide at least partly sunny skies for late in the afternoon and evening.

With more sunshine for Sunday, temperatures should make it into the mid 30s, which is much more seasonable for the middle of January. But again, there may be a band of precipitation along the coast and eastern Massachusetts, we will keep a close eye on this as it could try to back in for some, especially east of Albany.

Our next system looks to work in for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, evening rain showers along with the chance for a mix in the mountains. Mostly cloudy and mainly dry on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow will be likely on Thursday with temperatures near 40 degrees, snow showers to follow for Friday with highs back into the mid 30s. Have a great weekend! Matt & Rob