The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It was VERY windy overnight, especially east of Albany. Copake got close to a 60 MPH wind gust! We’ve got numerous reports of power outages and downed trees across Rensselaer, Columbia, and Bennington counties.

We saw rising temperatures and mainly rain overnight as those winds pulled in warmer air. As the first phase of this system passes, winds will shift – that will bring some dry time to much of our area this afternoon, but sharply falling temperatures as well.

At the same time, some lake effect snow bands coming off of Lake Ontario will push through the Tug Hill Plateau and into the Adirondacks. Many will see a couple inches up that way.

The second phase of this system pushes through tomorrow, with widespread light snow across the whole News10 area. While totals won’t be too impressive, still-blustery winds coupled with the falling snow could make for reduced visibility and those quick coatings could make for slippery conditions. Be safe on the roads! Meanwhile, the lake effect snow will still be going strong to the northwest, leading to dramatically higher totals.

Finally quieter, but much colder for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday – expect morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs only in the mid 20’s. Similar temperatures for Tuesday, with a chance for some snow as a storm passes along the coast. It appears that decent totals are most likely south and east of the Capital District.

Windy and very cold for Wednesday, and only slightly less of a frigid feel for Thursday. Another chance for snow showers arrives on Friday.