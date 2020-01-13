1/13/20: Cloudy with patchy Drizzle for today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday! Mostly cloudy skies today, however, temperatures will be fairly mild with highs into the upper 30’s and low 40’s… Watch for some patchy drizzle, especially north of Albany this afternoon.

Highs today in the 30’s and 40’s will be a far cry from the mid and upper 60’s we saw both Saturday and Sunday… However, we will still be running above average for the middle of January… High pressure to our north will provide fairly quiet weather this afternoon but a dying low pressure through the Great Lakes may provide some with some patchy drizzle…

Not everyone will see this, and most of us will remain dry, however, we don’t look to see much sunshine for the afternoon.

High pressure to the south will help give us a southerly flow, which will help our temperatures to remain above normal… A system well to our west moves in late Tuesday with perhaps a few scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will help our temperatures to surge into the mid and upper 40’s once again.

We are watching for a storm system to move in by the weekend that looks to bring area wide snow… The details are still limited at this time as to how much we will see… Check back for those, what is certain, however, is that we will be seeing another blast of arctic air behind it. This time it looks to have some staying power…

Have a great week!

-Rob