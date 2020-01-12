1/12/20: Return to seasonable weather this week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A changeable day today with temperatures starting out in the 60’s and dropping through the afternoon back into the 20’s and 30’s! More seasonable weather will be here for this week with a return to the 30’s and low 40’s before more winter-like temperatures return by next weekend.

A colder flow of air today with gusty northwest winds ushering in cooler air for the afternoon and for the overnight period as temperatures will be falling back into the teens and 20’s by Monday morning.

The good news is, high pressure from the south will drift east and provide a southerly flow of air for Monday and Tuesday which will allow our temperatures to climb back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s… This will also allow for a quiet period of weather with the exception being perhaps an overnight shower Tuesday into Wednesday.

A partly sunny day for Wednesday after a few morning rain or snow showers… Turning windy with a morning rain or snow shower on Thursday as temperatures fall during the afternoon… Much cooler for Friday and into next weekend as we watch for the potential for accumulating snow on Saturday… Right now, way too soon to tell specifics, so certainly check back as the week progresses for updates!

