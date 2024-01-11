Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A mild but gloomy afternoon today with scattered light showers and even a few snow showers especially to the west. This was courtesy of a quick hitting clipper system moving through the Great Lakes. This system will exit overnight and will give us a brief window of quiet weather into Friday afternoon.

Our storm system for Friday night is near the Four Corners region this evening and while it does not look like much it will begin to gather moisture overnight tonight and start to consolidate itself into a bigger storm by Friday afternoon.

Behind this storm we will have the ability to pull on some very chilly air, likely the coldest of the season so far and the type of cold that appears to have some staying power.

Precipitation will be arriving from southwest to northeast between 7pm-10pm, likely as a quick burst of snow, but quickly changing to rain in the valley. Those of you in the higher terrain of the Catskills, Adirondacks and Western New England may hold onto the cold air long enough to pick up several inches of snow before you too change to rain late Friday night. This storm will also be accompanied by some wind as well, those of you in western New England and into the Taconics could see gusts to 60mph, high wind watches have been issued for this potential.

It appears that we will see at least some sunshine through Friday afternoon and into the early evening. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day ahead of the storm system, but the precipitation will hold off until after sunset.

Quick shot of snow for just about everyone with a quick changeover to rain as milder air rushes in through the Hudson Valley. Everyone will eventually switch over to rain late Friday night into Saturday morning, but the steadier rain will be ending by early in the day on Saturday. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon on Saturday with a bit of a breeze developing.

Colder air will begin to flow into the Capital Region and the northeast Saturday night with lows getting back into the 20s. We don’t move too much on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze, can’t rule out a few snow showers or flurries for some as Lake Effect will begin to crank and could send some bands our way from time to time. The cold air will continue to linger into the region through the middle of the week and into next weekend with highs in the low to mid 20s and lows in the low to mid teens. Bundle up, winter is finally coming to the region!

-Cap & Rob