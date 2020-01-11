1/11/20: Windy with Falling Temps Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A very mild afternoon today with gusty southerly winds… Big changes through Sunday afternoon after early highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, by Sunday evening we will be back into the 20’s and 30’s.

Gusty winds were felt across the Capital Region this afternoon and they will be going nowhere through Sunday, in fact we are all under a wind advisory as we could see gusts as high as 50mph through the early morning hours of Sunday through early afternoon.

Storm system to our west will slowly push through the area tonight and into tomorrow morning… So while most of us are beginning this Saturday night dry, we look for widespread showers and even a few heavier downpours after midnight tonight.

The heaviest of the rain looks to stay just north of the Capital Region, there remains a flood watch in effect through Sunday afternoon.

Tonight the storm system will approach the region, increasing the threat for showers and a few heavier downpours.

We will stay mild tonight and through the beginning of your Sunday before temperatures slowly fall through the afternoon. The front itself looks to move through between 5am and 8am from west to east… Right along this boundary temperatures will spike into the upper 50’s low 60’s and I would not be surprised if we heard a few rumbles of thunder along with the line of showers that will be pushing through.

Once the front pushes through, much of Sunday will remain dry, however it will become very gusty as cooler air rushes into the northeast.

By Sunday evening our temperatures will have already fallen into the 20’s and low 30’s across much of the area.

Beyond Sunday we turn quiet and colder for Monday with highs back into the 30’s. We may push the low 40’s for Tuesday and Wednesday along with a period of wet weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning… A few rain or snow showers will be possible Thursday as our next system pushes through and cools us down heading into next weekend…

Right now we are watching the potential for a storm system to move through next Saturday that would bring us widespread snow showers, stay tuned for further details on that…

Have a great weekend!

-Rob