The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

After a few flurries overnight, this morning will be mostly cloudy. A few breaks of sun are possible this afternoon, but temps will barely budge – only up to the upper 30’s for highs.

Tonight, we stay cloudy but temps will be able to drop down into the low 20’s or upper teens.

Tomorrow, clouds stick around from start to finish. Highs will be in the mid 30’s.

Midday Thursday, an approaching system will bring a round of snow or wintry mix. But with a warm front passing us by, temperatures surge into the 40’s and most everything becomes rain that afternoon and into Friday morning. Temps drop as the system exits Saturday, so any leftover showers could fall as snow or wintry mix.

There’s a chance that a coastal storm system develops in the wake of that storm. If “the stars align” and it takes place close enough to our area, we may get a bit of snow early Sunday – but it is far from a sure bet. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Beyond that, we expect chilly temps and clearing skies for the rest of the day Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 30’s.

We also expect cool & quiet conditions for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday – partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s.