1/1/2021: Wintry Weather Tonight, Breezy & Mild Saturday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Cold air is locked in and it will remain that way for several hours as our storm system approaches from the southwest. This will allow for a period of snow this evening to then transition to sleet and freezing rain, then finally to plain rain after midnight. Wintry weather will be most persistent north into the Adirondacks.

While it will remain chilly at the surface, temperature above the ground will begin to rise above freezing tonight, mainly after midnight, however, I am expecting the precipitation to begin as snow for most.

That snow will continue for several hours into the evening and early overnight period and it could fall heavy during this time which would result in poor travel conditions.

We are expecting accumulating snow from this storm. Minor accumulations around the Capital Region of 1-3″ of snow is expected with perhaps a coating to an inch south of Albany. Higher totals could be seen north from Saratoga Springs to Lake George and into Hamilton and Herkimer counties. There may even be a few isolated 6-7″ totals, especially northwestern Saratoga county and south central Hamilton county.

After midnight the snow will transition to sleet, freezing rain and finally just rain, especially for the Hudson Valley and for Saratoga south.

This will help keep the snow totals lower in these areas, however, we will need to watch for the icing to begin which could cause more slippery conditions late tonight and into Saturday morning. The highest amounts of ice look to remain west of the Hudson Valley, especially in the higher elevations where they could pick up .1″ to .25″ of icing. Even the Hudson Valley could pick up a light glaze up to .1″ of ice before temperatures warm enough to support only rain.

As this storm system departs Saturday afternoon things will wind down, however, the winds will start to pick up and many could be dealing with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. Then we turn our eyes to our next storm system for Sunday afternoon into Monday. Again, details on this storm are limited as it has not fully formed yet but the latest guidance would suggest an areawide light to moderate snowfall Sunday into Monday.

Things look to remain quiet for much of next week with temperatures mainly in the mid 30’s for much of the week. Keeping my eye on next weekend as there are signals that we could be watching for another storm system after several days of relatively quiet weather. Have a great night and stay safe! -Rob