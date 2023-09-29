The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Friday! It’s a fog-free start to the day, but developing showers could still slow the morning commute.

Rain will be especially steady south of the Capital District. Meanwhile, those north of I-90 may still see a few showers, but rainfall totals will be significantly lower.

Case in point – there are no weather warnings in effect for the News10 viewing area. Meanwhile, the entire New York City metropolitan area is under a flood watch through Saturday morning. While we could see an inch or two of rainfall in places like Greene, Columbia, and Berkshire counties, parts of New York City, Long Island, and Connecticut could wind up with 3 to 5 inches of rain.

After a cool and rainy day today, we do trend drier for the start of the weekend. Our New England viewers could still be dealing with some morning showers, but we’re all dry by the afternoon. Clouds will gradually give way to at least a few breaks of sun by late Saturday afternoon. Highs peak in the low 70’s.

Summer weather lovers, your favorite time of year may have passed you by… but early fall can still bring a balmy day or two! A shift in the wider weather pattern brings drier and much warmer weather for the work week.

Sunshine and upper 70’s for Sunday and Monday. 80’s are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! Our forecast of 82 degrees on Tuesday would get us within on degree of that day’s record high temperature.

Overnight lows looks significantly milder, too – for a couple of those days, whose in the valleys will struggle to drop that far below the 60 degree mark! Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, cooler weather always eventually wins out this time of year.