The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Today will be almost a carbon copy of yesterday. We are waking up clear and cooler with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Any fog is very localized this morning.

By the afternoon widely scattered showers will develop. Areas north and west of Albany will see more numerous showers, possibly even a rumble of thunder. The rest of us will see breaks for sunshine and seasonable temperatures around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow won’t be the prettiest. Stubborn clouds will bring sprinkles and isolated showers. The pesky system that has been hanging around since Sunday will finally move along. Cooler fall air arrives behind this storm.

In the tropics, Ian is now a major hurricane. It made landfall early this morning as a category 3 storm in western Cuba. The outer bands of the tropical rain has reached south Florida. Landfall is expected Wednesday along the Gulf Coast, but given Ian’s size the entire Sunshine State will be effected. Dangerous storm surge is expected. Tampa Bay could see five to ten feet of surge. Worst case scenario would be a landfall just north of Tampa.

Once we kick the showers Wednesday, it’s smooth sailing into the weekend. Our temperatures will turn a little cooler. Friday morning could feature some patchy frost. Delightful fall weather is here to stay through the weekend.