The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! The countdown is on to the start of fall. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 2:49 AM on Saturday. It is already starting to feel a little fall-like. Temperatures are five to 10 degrees cooler this morning.

A strong dome of high pressure is building in for the next few days. It will be nothing but sunshine. After a cool morning, temperatures will turn very comfortable this afternoon with highs around 70 degrees. Enjoy!

Clear skies and a lighter breeze will send temperatures back to the 40s. Patchy valley fog will also form. That’s a quintessential fall forecast.

So nice we’re going to do it twice. Thursday remains sunny with highs in the lower 70s. The most notable difference between today and tomorrow will be the wind. The northerly breeze will be even lighter.

No change to the forecast until the weekend. We’re watching a coastal low that will form on the Atlantic side of Florida. From there it will ride up the coast; spreading clouds, rain, and wind inland in the process. Clouds will start showing up Friday evening downstate. More clouds are on the way into the weekend. As of now, most of the showers will stay downstate and closer to the coast. A track adjustment could send more wet weather to the News10 area.

Showers could linger Sunday as the low pulls away. It’s back to sunshine by Monday. More nice fall weather is on the way next week.