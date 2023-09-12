The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Hip hip hooray for no rain today. A stalled system, that brought rounds of soggy weather over the past few days, is finally moving along. Our next rain chance is still a day off.

The day is off to a foggy and cloudy start, but by the afternoon we’ll enjoy more sunshine. Temperatures will get a boost too with highs around 80 degrees. Enjoy!

Later tonight clouds will return ahead of more rain. It will be a wet start to Wednesday. A cold front will sweep across the area fairly quickly with rain wrapping up by the evening. Along the way there will be periods of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

This will be a widespread rain event. Wednesday’s downpours may lead to localized flash flooding. The ground in some areas are getting soggy again. Ingredients are severe weather will be modest, but some gusty winds are still possible.

Cooler, drier, and fair weather awaits us after the rain. The end of the week will feature a little slice of fall. We’re also watching the path of Hurricane Lee. The storm could brush past coastal New England over the weekend. A closer track to the coast would bring more clouds and breezier conditions to the News10 area.