The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We’re picking up right where the weekend left off. A stalled front will keep us cloudy, humid, and unsettled. Be patient – drier weather isn’t too far off.

More numerous showers will cross during the morning commute. There are also some patches of fog to the begin the day too. The middle of the day trends a little drier, but the clouds aren’t going anywhere. The afternoon wave of showers could also feature rumbles of thunder, especially south of the Capital District. Everyone dries out this evening.

Tomorrow brings a breather from the soggy weather. More sunshine will poke through the clouds. Temperatures should push closer to 80 degrees. This is only a brief break from showers. More unsettled weather is on the Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This next system will be on a mission and will cross the area quickly. The end of the week will be dry and a little fall-like. Cooler air will settle in with highs closer to 70° and morning temperatures in the 50s. A dry stretch is in the works. Rain should stay away through the weekend.

The weekend forecast will hang on the track of Hurricane Lee. The storm is turning north and looks to remain out to sea. Lee’s first landfall could come over the weekend either on Cap Cod or Atlantic Canada. The Capital Region would see a direct impact, but clouds and breezy conditions could be sent our way. Stay tuned for updates.