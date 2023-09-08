The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Let’s start with some good news – the heat wave ends today. Highs will only reach the 90s, but it stays plenty humid. The heat index will nudge back into the low and mid 90s for many.

This very humid set up will fuel more strong storms this afternoon and evening. The same front that sparked yesterday’s storms is stalled over the News10 area. Heading to a high school football game this evening? You’ll want to stay weather aware.

Storms will start popping up after lunchtime. The coverage will grow through 5 PM and 6 PM. The Capital Region and areas to the southeast will be stormier than the Adirondacks and parts of the Mohawk Valley. Showers and storms will fizzle after dark.

Just like yesterday – scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging winds and large hail are the top threats. Additional downpours could also lead to localized flash flooding.

The front won’t clear the Northeast until early next week. So, the weekend will be unsettled at times but it won’t be a washout. A few more storms will blossom Saturday afternoon. Sunday is looking showery at times.

Tuesday is our next completely dry day. We are also entering a more seasonable trend. High temperatures will settle into the 70s and stay there next week.