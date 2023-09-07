The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It’s going to be another hot one! Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Hudson and Mohawk valleys today. The heat index will run between 95° and 100°. Be cautious and don’t overdo this afternoon.

We’re throwing strong storms into the mix of this very summery forecast. An approaching cold front will interact with all of this high heat and humidity. There will be a small window late-day for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

Storms will pop up late this afternoon to our west. Damaging winds are the top threat. Repeated downpours could also lead to localized flooding. Scattered storms will pass through the News10 area through midnight. After dark the severe potential will diminish. Showers and storms will fade entirely during the wee hours of the night.

The front won’t clear eastern New York, so don’t expect any relief from the surge of heat and humidity just yet. Instead of the 90s, we’re tracking highs in the upper 80s. It will stay incredibly soupy Friday. A few more showers with afternoon storms will fire back up too.

The pattern is turning unsettled and more seasonable. Shower and storm chances will hang on into the weekend, but we aren’t expecting any washouts. By Monday high temperatures will be some 15 degrees cooler. Tuesday is the lone completely dry day. More showers and cooler air are on the way for the middle of next week.