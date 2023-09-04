The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Labor Day! This has been a perfect weekend for all of your favorite summer activities. Today is no exception. Isolated showers are tracking through our west counties waking up this morning. But quickly everything will dry up and the sun will shine. This afternoon will turn hotter and more humid.

Albany has not come anywhere close to 90 degrees in over a month. There have only been eight 90-degree days so far this year. The next several days will add to that total.

Intense heat has baked the middle of the country and the South this summer. Part of that heat dome will branch off and extend into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. This will send us a surge of late season heat and humidity.

The heat will challenge record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The combination of the high heat and humidity will lead to heat indices in the mid to upper 90s through mid-week. Heat advisories are likely, but nothing has been issued by the National Weather Service yet.

The heat simmers down as the forecast turns unsettled. A few rumbles of thunder will show up Thursday afternoon. Friday looks more unsettled. Showers could linger into next weekend. In the meantime, high temperatures will slide closer to normal for mid-September.