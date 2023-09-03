The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! There is no shortage of summer feels this Labor Day weekend. Sunshine, sunshine, and more sunshine are ahead. Today we’ll start cranking up the temperature and humidity levels.

Just about everyone will reach the 80s this afternoon; around 80 degrees for the higher terrain and the mid to upper 80s for the Capital District. You probably notice an added “sticky” factor. This late season surge of heat and humidity is here to stay for a few days.

More clouds will sneak in overnight. A quick dose of hit or miss showers is also possible. The Capital District, Mohawk Valley, and the Catskills will see a low-end shower threat in the morning. Everyone is dry after lunchtime. Labor Day will be Albany’s first day in the 90s since late July, and it kicks off a mini heat wave.

Heat waves are rare, but not completely unexpected in September. In fact, Albany’s longest heat wave stretched into early September in 1953. That was also the last time that the Capital City topped off in the triple digits. Back to this heat wave – record highs will also be challenged on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The combination of the high heat and humidity may lead to heat advisories the next few days. So take it easy and stay hydrated, especially during the heat of the day. The temperature gets toned down later in the week. Showers return to the picture Thursday afternoon. The upcoming week will end more unsettled with showers and thunderstorms.