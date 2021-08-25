08/25/2021: Sultry feel to the air…. then some relief…. for a day….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth

AHeat Advisory will be in effect Thursday…. from 11am to 8pm…. for most of our viewing area…. as heat index / feels like values top out in the mid 90s in a number of locations….



Heat Advisory for Thursday – issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) – Albany and the Futurecast Heat Index Forecast – Thursday Afternoon (right)

A pretty nice late August day today / Wednesday…. as the heat & mugginess continue to build this way for Thursday…. we’re also tracking an approaching cold front…. which will trigger a shower / t-storm later Thursday…. but bring some relief to the region…. with some cooler, less humid air for Friday….





Surface Analysis – of as Wednesday Afternoon at 449pm

Here’s the Futurecast for Thursday…. partly sunny, very warm, muggy…. shower / t-storm possible during the afternoon….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Thursday at Noon (left) and at 5pm (right)

highs region-wide will be in the 80s and close to 90°….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

The Futurecast shows the cold front to our south come mid-day Friday…. which means cooler and less humid air gets into the region…. and with partly sunny skies…. temperatures will range from the low & mid 70s up north…. to the low & mid 80s from Albany points south….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at Noon (left) and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday (right)

After dealing with the “air you can wear” for Thursday…. some cooler, less humid air for Friday…. unsettled / wet for the weekend – with Saturday being the wetter of the 2 days…. full break in the humidity next week….