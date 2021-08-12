08/12/2021: The hottest day of the year

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Hang in there. It is going to be another very rough day; very humid and even hotter than yesterday. Temperatures will heat up quickly into the lower 90s – this could be Albany’s hottest day of the year. We’ll pile on a lot of humidity too. The combination of oppressive heat and humidity will lead to heat index values nearing or exceeding 100 degrees.

This will be some dangerous heat. For the first time in over two years the National Weather Service in Albany has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Hudson Valley from Glens Falls to the Capital District and continuing downstate. The remainder of the News 10 area will be under a Heat Advisory beginning at 10 AM.

It won’t just be the sizzling heat today. Strong storm chances will be on the rise during the second part of the day. A line of storms will develop out our west. The storms should enter the Adirondacks between 4 PM and 5 PM, and will continue tracking to the southeast. There is the potential for a few strong/severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and torrential downpours are possible. These storms will be running out of the daylight and gas as the activity enters the Capital District. Areas west of Albany will have a higher risk for stronger storms.

One more day of high heat and humidity tomorrow. A cold front will take a run at the region. This will bring another wave of storms and eventually relief from the sweltering conditions. More seasonable and less humid air will arrive in time for the weekend.

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be really nice with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs near 80°. The nice for August conditions will stick around into the start of next week. Warmth and humidity will ramp back up beginning on Wednesday.