ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Here we go again. Just as an overnight wave of heavy rain and storms wraps up, we are gearing up for more active weather this afternoon. A cold front will sweep across the region and bring the potential for additional strong to severe storms. Most of the News10 area is included in today’s slight risk, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

The “when” is between 2 PM and 7 PM. The “what” – damaging winds, large hail, and downpours. A line of storms will track across our area during the second part of the day. Mostly concerned about severe storms popping from Albany south and east. These areas haven’t seen much action just yet. Be on the lookout for wind damage and possible flash flooding. The front will push everything out before midnight.

Then sit back and relax! This weekend will be fantastic! The humidity will drop and skies will clear. Afternoon temperatures will be perfect for early August in the lower 80s. The unsettled weather returns next week. The system looks to be slowing down, so Monday morning is trending drier. But the afternoon extending into Tuesday will turn showery and stormy. We’ll be watching it over the weekend. Overall, more typical August weather is on the way.