The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! The day is off to a lovely start, with overnight low temperatures having fallen into the 50’s for most. A good amount of sunshine, along with light winds out of the south this afternoon, will help temperatures climb into the mid 80’s today for Albany and surrounding cities.

Those in the hills and mountains will wind up somewhat cooler, with low 80’s in the Catskills, Berkshires, and Green Mountains. Expect upper 70’s in the Adirondacks.

This evening and into the overnight period, we will turn a little muggy. That increased humidity, along with a few clouds, will keep us from getting quite as cool – lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s on Thursday morning.

Daytime temperatures will quickly warm into the mid/upper 80’s. By the mid to late afternoon, a round of showers and storms is expected to push through the region, Within this wider area of rain, a couple strong to severe storms could develop. Primary concerns are heavy rain, gusty, damaging winds, and small hail.

Friday will start warm, with temperatures starting out around the 70 degree mark. The afternoon will be a bit less hot, with highs in the low 80’s. A few more showers and storms will likely develop, but the potential for severe weather is not really there.

The weekend looks spectacular, with sunshine and lower humidity. After a couple comfortable mornings, high temperatures will peak in the low 80’s on Saturday and mid 80’s on Sunday. Heat & humidity return for Monday, with highs surging back to the 90 degree mark.