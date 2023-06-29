The Canadian wildfire smoke is back, continuing to impact the Capital Region. Nowhere near as bad as the smog we saw at the beginning of the month which is a relief. However, air quality as of right now is in the “Unhealthy” range for most of the News10 area. Be sure to limit your exposure outside, especially those with any additional health conditions.

For now, high pressure is keeping us dry. Skies would be mostly clear skies if it wasn’t for that smoke. Over the weekend, some low pressure will bring us more showers, more warmth, and more humidity… but it will also bring relief from the haze.

We will see that humidity start to climb as we move from the “muggy” category to just plain “humid” as we close off the week. The air will be feeling more sticky than usual next week due to all that moisture combined with high temperatures.

Seasonably cool and comfortable tonight as humidity is relatively low. Low temperatures tonight range from the low 50s to 60s. Mainly clear skies with some light and variable winds for tonight.

Tomorrow things are warmer – slightly more humid, but most of the area will stay dry. Might be a late afternoon/evening shower towards the Adirondacks but the rest of us won’t see rain until the weekend.

Friday evening the rain will fizzle before reaching the Hudson Valley. But there will be some showers and thunderstorms that make it here over the weekend giving us some downpours. Overall, this weekend is looking like a return to the unsettled pattern!

If it wasn’t for the haze, these next two days might be more enjoyable but let’s hope these showers clean us out and rid the smoke in time for next week. For Independence Day, still a chance for showers and a thunderstorm and by the middle of next week things are looking warmer and muggier.