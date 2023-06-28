Today wasn’t a bad day humidity wise for Albany! Definitely not as humid as it has been. Another round of storms will come through this weekend and roll into next week. These storms could cause some downpour along with thunder and lightning making an appearance in the area.

Showers have already wound down and will come to an end tonight. Cloudy skies and light winds will be present as things stay calm tonight. That high pressure sitting over western New York, will allow us to finally get some dry time tomorrow and Friday!

Tonight temperatures will drop off into the low 60s-upper 50s because of the lowering humidity but that won’t last for long!

Tomorrow will be notably less humid, but still warm as we reach 82 for the high. There is a low end chance for a stray shower north and east but it’ll be light. No torrential downpours to worry about.

Humidity levels will gradually increase as the dewpoint moves from the low 60s on Friday to the upper 60s over the weekend. This will bring us to the “humid” borderline “oppressive” category as the air starts to feel heavier.

Friday there’s a chance for a shower in the late afternoon or evening. For the weekend, more of the same old story. Humidity is back on the rise along with showers, thunderstorms and more showers that carry over into the next week. Chance of a shower on Independence Day with some of that thunder we can’t seem to shake.