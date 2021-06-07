06/07/2021: Monday brings the heat and the humidity

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The summer-like heat remains the talker today. This afternoon will be even hotter and more humid. Temperatures will quickly race toward the 90-degree mark. With the added humidity, it will feel hotter. The heat index (“feels like temperature”) will be in the mid 90s for some.

A Heat Advisory has been extended to include the entire Hudson Valley. The most intense heat and humidity will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Stay hydrated. Take it easy if you will be working outside during the second part of the day. Check on your neighbors to ensure that they are staying cool.

Sunshine along with the summer-like heat and humidity could fuel pop-up storms this afternoon. Any activity will fizzle after sunset. The rest of the night will stay muggy with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be an uptick in storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Thunderstorms will be scattered in nature and could produce brief downpours.

Wednesday’s storm chances will come with a cold front. This boundary will wipe out the early season case of the “muggies.” Thursday will still be warm with highs near 80°. It will feel more refreshing by the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the weekend.