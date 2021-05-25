05/25/2021: A pleasant late spring day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another great day! Temperatures will get a boost this afternoon with widespread highs in the 70s. After early sunshine, skies will become partly sunny as a warm front approaches from the south by late-day.

Before more clouds take over tonight, take a look up. The biggest and brightest full moon of the year will rise. The “super flower moon” officially peaks Wednesday morning.

The aforementioned warm front will bring in more warmth and humidity. Wednesday will feel like July again with highs in the mid 80s around the Capital Region.

The combination of the summer-like warmth and humidity plus a cold front will fuel a round of afternoon thunderstorms. A handful of these storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the top threats. The front will clear the Capital Region by Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be another nice day. We’ll cut down the warmth and, most of importantly, the humidity. Another wave of showers will arrive just in time for the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay on the cool side as the rain dries up on Saturday. Things will turn a bit milder by Memorial Day.