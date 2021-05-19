05/19/2021: A taste of summertime

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! My oh my, how this May has changed. To start the month we couldn’t shake the cool feeling. Now we’re welcoming in summertime.

A very nice morning is ahead of a rather warm afternoon. Once again temperatures will quickly climb and end up in the 80s for this first time this year. Albany’s last 80-degree day was in early September last year; the last time we reached 85° or higher was August 24th.

Summer fans, the next two days are for you. Thursday won’t just be warm but there will also be a little humidity hanging in the air.

This warmth will stay on repeat for quite a while. An amplified pattern is setting up across the Lower 48. The West Coast will be cooler than normal. Meanwhile we will remain under the influence of a blocking high. This high will meander westward over the coming days. Storms will be able to run over top of the big ridge. By the weekend the “avenue for storms” will drop through Upstate New York.

A handful of disturbances will slip into the flow through the weekend. A few afternoon showers are possible on Friday. Storm chances will be on the rise through Sunday. Things will turn more refreshing into the start of next week.