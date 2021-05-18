05/18/2021: Entering a summer-like pattern

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! There is more picture perfect weather on the way today. We are waking up to variable cloud coverage. Our skies will remain partly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will run slightly warmer than yesterday. Breezy conditions during the second part of the day will give our highs a bit of a boost.

The warming trend continues over the next few days. A number of spots could crack 80 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday. The Capital Region can expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

This would be Albany’s first 80-degree day since early September. We are reaching this benchmark a little later than usual. Typically we see our first high of 80° or above by the end of the April. However, over the past two years the first 80-degree high has come around this time, in the middle of April.

A summertime pattern is settling in across the eastern U.S. A big area of high pressure will meander westward from the East Coast to the Southeast over the next week. This will keep above-average temperatures and mainly dry conditions on repeat.

Conditions will turn more unsettled as the high drifts over the Southeast. Afternoon storm chances will be on the rise ahead of the weekend and into the first part of next week. We aren’t expecting any washouts, but the afternoon hours will be a bit stormier.